Zanesville gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Zanesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3724 Northpointe Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Certified at 1402 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Zanesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.87 $ 2.97

BellStores 727 Pershing Road, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Sheetz 225 N Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.10

Murphy USA 2856 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.13

Amoco 1311 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.87 $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.