Zanesville, OH

Zanesville gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Zanesville News Flash
 8 days ago
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Zanesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3724 Northpointe Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Certified at 1402 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Zanesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$2.87
$2.97

BellStores

727 Pershing Road, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.34
$3.09

Sheetz

225 N Maysville Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$3.04
$3.44
$3.10

Murphy USA

2856 Maysville Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.99
$3.29
$3.13

Amoco

1311 Maysville Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.87
$3.69
$--

Speedway

111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

