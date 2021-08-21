San Tan Valley gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon
(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.91
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0