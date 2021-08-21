Cancel
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

San Tan Valley Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpr18_0bYofeBP00

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

320 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19

Fry's

542 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$3.19

QuikTrip

1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19

Circle K

35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19

Fry's

205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15

Shell

37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.91
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

