Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Where's the cheapest gas in Joplin?

Posted by 
Joplin Updates
Joplin Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XGVG_0bYofdIg00

(JOPLIN, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Joplin, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sue's at 26206 Fir Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 2115 S Connecticut Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sue's

26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$3.15
$2.71

QuikTrip

6601 E 32Nd St, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.89
$3.13
$2.81

Walmart Neighborhood Market

25145 Demott Dr, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.75

Casey's

1201 Briarbrook Dr, Carl Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.79

Gulf

11114 Mo-Ff, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.04
$--

Food Mart

2002 S Bird Ave, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Joplin Updates

Joplin Updates

Joplin, MO
141
Followers
195
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
State
Connecticut State
Joplin, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy