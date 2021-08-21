Where's the cheapest gas in Joplin?

(JOPLIN, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Joplin, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sue's at 26206 Fir Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 2115 S Connecticut Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sue's 26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.71

QuikTrip 6601 E 32Nd St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.89 $ 3.13 $ 2.81

Walmart Neighborhood Market 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Casey's 1201 Briarbrook Dr, Carl Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Gulf 11114 Mo-Ff, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Food Mart 2002 S Bird Ave, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.