Lake City gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAKE CITY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lake City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 916 W Duval St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 3221 W Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.55
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.10
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
