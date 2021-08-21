Lake City gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKE CITY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lake City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 916 W Duval St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 3221 W Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 916 W Duval St, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.10

Murphy USA 2659 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.10

Inland 2314 Sw Fl-247, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Inland 2398 Se Baya Dr, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.15

Shell 2366 Sw Pinemount Rd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stop N Go 1051 Sw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.