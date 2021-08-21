Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, FL

Lake City gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FILU_0bYofcPx00

(LAKE CITY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lake City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 916 W Duval St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 3221 W Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

916 W Duval St, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.55
$3.10

Murphy USA

2659 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.10

Inland

2314 Sw Fl-247, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Inland

2398 Se Baya Dr, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.15

Shell

2366 Sw Pinemount Rd, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Stop N Go

1051 Sw Main Blvd, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake City Journal

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
133
Followers
182
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Lake City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Gas#Gas Prices#Circle K#W Duval St#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy