Salisbury gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SALISBURY, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salisbury area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, R.B Farms at 3602 Stockyard Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 27430 Ocean Gateway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

R.B Farms 3602 Stockyard Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sunoco 1300 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.41 $ 3.17

Thirsty's 1120 E Church St, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Sam's Club 2700 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Shell 31680 Eden Allen Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Rt.13 Express Mart 617 N Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.