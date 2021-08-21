Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bYofbXE00

(SALISBURY, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salisbury area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, R.B Farms at 3602 Stockyard Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 27430 Ocean Gateway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

R.B Farms

3602 Stockyard Rd, Eden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25

Sunoco

1300 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.41
$3.17

Thirsty's

1120 E Church St, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19

Sam's Club

2700 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.28
$--

Shell

31680 Eden Allen Rd, Eden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09

Rt.13 Express Mart

617 N Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
102
Followers
194
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Salisbury, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy