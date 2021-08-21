Pottstown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Pottstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.
Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2314 Farmington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pottstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.21
$3.25
$3.35
$3.53
|card
card$3.22
$3.29
$3.45
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.36
$3.47
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.29
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
