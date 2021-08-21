Pottstown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Pottstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2314 Farmington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pottstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 14 W Lightcap Rd, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Smart Mart 63 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.53

Sunoco 1453 South Hanover , Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.36 $ 3.47 $ 3.48

Gulf 308 Manatawny St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ --

Giant 205 Upland Square Dr, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ --

US Gas 2177 E High St, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.