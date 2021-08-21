Gas savings: The cheapest station in Logan
(LOGAN, UT) According to Logan gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Sinclair at 720 E 1000 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Logan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$--
$4.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$3.99
$4.14
$3.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$3.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
