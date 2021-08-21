Gas savings: The cheapest station in Logan

(LOGAN, UT) According to Logan gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Sinclair at 720 E 1000 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Logan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 145 W Cache Valley Blvd, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

Maverik 675 W. Hyde Park Lane, Hyde Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.80

Chevron 780 S Main St, Smithfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.81

Smith's 115 E 400 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 3.80

Maverik 304 S Main Street, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.80

Maverik 303 S Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.