Vineland, NJ

Vineland gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Vineland News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hcfN_0bYofYpv00

(VINELAND, NJ) According to Vineland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA Gas at 402 W Landis Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Gulf at 469 S Delsea Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vineland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

USA Gas

402 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.33
$3.43
$3.29

BJ's

3849 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.41
$--

Conoco

751 S Harding Hwy, Buena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$3.24
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.24

Shell

301 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.77
$--

U.S. Petroleum

3470 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Buena Gas

104 S Harding Hwy, Landisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$3.49
$3.25
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.49
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

