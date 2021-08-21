Save up to $0.48 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, MS) According to Meridian gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.41 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1400 24Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 715 Bonita Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.41 $ -- $ 2.71 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3310-B Ms-39, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1313 2Nd St S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 2.65

Exxon 1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.49 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 2.69

Circle K 1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.61 card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.67

Murphy USA 2336 Ms-19 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.