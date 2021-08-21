Cancel
Meridian, MS

Save up to $0.48 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
 8 days ago
(MERIDIAN, MS) According to Meridian gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.41 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1400 24Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

715 Bonita Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.41
$--
$2.71
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3310-B Ms-39, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1313 2Nd St S, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.71
$2.96
$2.65

Exxon

1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$2.92
$3.32
$2.69
card
card$2.49
$2.92
$3.32
$2.69

Circle K

1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$2.61
card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.20
$2.67

Murphy USA

2336 Ms-19 N, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.79
$3.04
$2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

