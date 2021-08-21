Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Bozeman, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2505 Catron St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Holiday at 1951 Durston Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 2505 Catron St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1910 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Safeway 1801 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Exxon 1420 N 7Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.33

Conoco 1510 N 19Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.38

Town Pump 5050 Cottonwood Rd, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.