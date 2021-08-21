Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 8 days ago
(DANVILLE, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Danville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Daytona at 4912 Riverside Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

215 Piedmont Pl, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.98
$2.71

Walmart Neighborhood Market

261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.77

Valero

642 Worsham St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Daytona

730 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Pure

1371 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.07
$3.36
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

