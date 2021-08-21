Danville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DANVILLE, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Danville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Daytona at 4912 Riverside Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 215 Piedmont Pl, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.71

Walmart Neighborhood Market 261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.77

Valero 642 Worsham St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Daytona 730 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Pure 1371 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.07 $ 3.36 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.