Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Utica

(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Utica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

BJ's at 400 River Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Dari Del Dairy at 2000 Bleecker St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 400 River Rd, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dari Del Dairy 2285 Ny-5, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 148 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 17 Auert Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 824 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.29

Speedway 2639 Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.