Utica, NY

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Utica

Posted by 
Utica Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QagZh_0bYofTQI00

(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Utica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

BJ's at 400 River Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Dari Del Dairy at 2000 Bleecker St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's

400 River Rd, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Dari Del Dairy

2285 Ny-5, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.69
$--

Speedway

148 N Genesee St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

17 Auert Ave, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

824 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.71
$3.29

Speedway

2639 Genesee St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.71
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Utica, NY
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

