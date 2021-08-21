Gas savings: The cheapest station in East Lansing

(EAST LANSING, MI) Gas prices vary across in the East Lansing area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.

Sunoco at 3612 S Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3495 Okemos Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 3612 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

CITGO 500 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Marathon 1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Speedway 3625 S Cedar St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.35

Kroger 921 W Holmes Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

CITGO 4221 Aurelius Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.