Save $0.56 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dubuque

(DUBUQUE, IA) According to Dubuque gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

Fas Mart at 2175 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Oky-Doky at 250 W 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fas Mart 2175 Central Ave, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Conoco 1405 Central Ave, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.13 $ 3.74 $ --

Conoco 1691 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.25

Oky-Doky 535 Hill St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1215 E 16Th St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Sam's Club 4400 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.