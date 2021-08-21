Lufkin gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LUFKIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lufkin, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 1914 E Denman Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 612 S Timberland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lufkin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 1914 E Denman Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.48 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.16 $ 3.48 $ 3.21

Love's Travel Stop 1003 S Medford Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

Love's Travel Stop 5614 Us-59 N, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

Chevron 909 S Medford Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 4110 S 1St St, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 2215 E Denman Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.