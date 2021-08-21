Lufkin gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LUFKIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lufkin, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
Pilot at 1914 E Denman Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 612 S Timberland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lufkin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.16
$3.48
$2.99
|card
card$2.75
$3.16
$3.48
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.98
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.98
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
