Lufkin, TX

Lufkin gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 8 days ago
(LUFKIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lufkin, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 1914 E Denman Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 612 S Timberland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lufkin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

1914 E Denman Ave, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.16
$3.48
$2.99
card
card$2.75
$3.16
$3.48
$3.21

Love's Travel Stop

1003 S Medford Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.98
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.03

Love's Travel Stop

5614 Us-59 N, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.98
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.03

Chevron

909 S Medford Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Exxon

4110 S 1St St, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

2215 E Denman Ave, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

