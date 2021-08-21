Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 364 Cox Creek Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli at 100 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 364 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.00 $ 2.84

Victory Fuels 1300 Woodward Ave Muscle Shoals Al35661, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Mapco 4401 Chisholm Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel City 107 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

Murphy USA 571 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.93

Hi-Tech 503 Us-43, Tuscumbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.