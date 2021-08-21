Cancel
Florence, AL

Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Florence

Posted by 
Florence Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0om7b7_0bYofPtO00

(FLORENCE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 364 Cox Creek Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli at 100 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

364 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.00
$2.84

Victory Fuels

1300 Woodward Ave Muscle Shoals Al35661, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Mapco

4401 Chisholm Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Fuel City

107 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.03
$3.33
$--

Murphy USA

571 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.93

Hi-Tech

503 Us-43, Tuscumbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cox Creek Pkwy#Sheffield Tobacco Deli
