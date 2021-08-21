Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Final Fall Scrimmage News & Notes

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
Georgia is just 14 days away from the season-opening game against the number three ranked Clemson Tigers in a neutral site game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Dawgs and Tigers will meet for the first time in 7 years, back in 2014 when the Bulldogs routed the Tigers 41-21.

Saturday will be the final time that Georgia will take the field inside Sanford Stadium for an intra-squad organized scrimmage before heading to Charlotte to take on Clemson. This second and final scrimmage will officially mark the end of fall camp as this will single the last time the coaches will be able to evaluate those involved in position battles in an 11 on 11 setting.

New Storylines Following Week 2 of Camp

Who Steps Up At Receiver?

Georgia missed five receivers in last week's scrimmage due to injuries. Those missing included key pieces like Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, and Arik Gilbert. Both Burton and Jackson probably won’t be full go for this weekend's scrimmage; the Dawgs will continue to work around the absence of Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert's absence from the team is due to personal reasons, meaning Georgia will have a hole to fill at the X-receiver spot. The question is not depth but rather about experience and overall talent at the position. Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint and Adonai Mitchell are the two top options competing for the position.

Finding a STAR

Along with the injury to Darnell Washington, Georgia also lost the newly acquired defensive back Tykee Smith. Unfortunately, Smith, the former Mountaineer, is unlikely to be available for week one.

Smith is one part of an ongoing position battle at STAR with Latavious Brini. A minor fracture to the foot of Smith will keep him out of action Saturday and likely for the short term going forward. Brini is the projected starter after his breakout performance in the Peach Bowl.

Finding the starter is not the problem for Jahmile Addae; it will be his task to establish some depth behind Brini if anything happens to the senior defensive back. So far, Georgia is projected to have two freshmen playing behind the senior, Javon Bullard and David Daniel. Still, it was revealed Friday that safety Christopher Smith is learning the position in practice.

Establishing Van Pran

The injury to junior Warren Ericson meant that sophomore Sedrick Van Pran would be called on to take on the duties as the first-team center as Ericson recovers from an injury to his snapping hand.

Saturday will be Van Pran's first full scrimmage as the number one center. Still, Georgia will likely shift senior offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer to center as they continue to build depth at all five positions

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

