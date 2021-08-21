Cancel
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

La Crosse News Beat
 8 days ago
(LA CROSSE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in La Crosse, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Kwik Trip at 9421 Wi-16 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

9421 Wi-16, Onalaska
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$3.11

Woodman's

9515 Wi-16, Onalaska
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.11

Kwik Trip

2506 South Ave , La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.74
$--

Kwik Trip

921 Losey Blvd , La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$--

Kwik Trip

530 West Ave N, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$--

Kwik Trip

3130 State Rd , La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

