La Crosse gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LA CROSSE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in La Crosse, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Kwik Trip at 9421 Wi-16 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 9421 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.11

Woodman's 9515 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.11

Kwik Trip 2506 South Ave , La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ --

Kwik Trip 921 Losey Blvd , La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Kwik Trip 530 West Ave N, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Kwik Trip 3130 State Rd , La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.