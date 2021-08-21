La Crosse gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LA CROSSE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in La Crosse, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Kwik Trip at 9421 Wi-16 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
