This is the cheapest gas in Gadsden right now

(GADSDEN, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Gadsden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1205 W Meighan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 2920 Noccalula Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Murphy Express 215 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Fuel Depot 3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Texaco 606 W Main St, Glencoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Grub Mart 1101 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Smile Fuels 1216 E Meighan Blvd , Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.