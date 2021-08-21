Cancel
Gadsden, AL

This is the cheapest gas in Gadsden right now

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 8 days ago
(GADSDEN, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Gadsden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1205 W Meighan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 2920 Noccalula Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.29
$2.97

Murphy Express

215 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.92

Fuel Depot

3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.96

Texaco

606 W Main St, Glencoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Grub Mart

1101 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Smile Fuels

1216 E Meighan Blvd , Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

