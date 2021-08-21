Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Great Falls

Posted by 
Great Falls News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2jSD_0bYofLbi00

(GREAT FALLS, MT) According to Great Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 401 Northwest Byp. Regular there was listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Cenex at 1608 Fox Farm Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

401 Northwest Byp, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$3.49
$--

Walmart

5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.37

AAFES

Perimeter Rd, Malmstrom AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.43
$3.62
$--

Exxon

1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39

Conoco

1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39

Cenex

1501 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Great Falls, MT
