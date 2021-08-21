Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Great Falls

(GREAT FALLS, MT) According to Great Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 401 Northwest Byp. Regular there was listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Cenex at 1608 Fox Farm Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 401 Northwest Byp, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Walmart 5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

AAFES Perimeter Rd, Malmstrom AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.43 $ 3.62 $ --

Exxon 1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Conoco 1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Cenex 1501 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.