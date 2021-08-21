Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

Posted by 
Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bYofKiz00

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairbanks, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 48 College Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 101 Noble St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.74.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

48 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.85
$--

Safeway

30 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Tesoro

99 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.45

Fred Meyer

930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Holiday

575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.29
$3.45

Safeway

3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
86
Followers
186
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska State
Alaska Traffic
City
Fairbanks, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Cheapest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy