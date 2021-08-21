Fairbanks gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairbanks, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 48 College Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 101 Noble St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.74.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 48 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Safeway 30 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Tesoro 99 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.45

Fred Meyer 930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Holiday 575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.45

Safeway 3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.