Waterloo, IA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Waterloo Saturday

Waterloo Dispatch
 8 days ago
(WATERLOO, IA) According to Waterloo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Star at 1214 Franklin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waterloo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.87

Murphy USA

518 Brandilynn Blvd, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.39
$3.09

Fleet Farm

400 W Ridgeway Ave, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

3301 Greyhound Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.14
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.21

Casey's

5908 Nordic Dr, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.60
$3.19

Casey's

1225 Fountains Way, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.60
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

