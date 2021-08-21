Here’s the cheapest gas in Waterloo Saturday
(WATERLOO, IA) According to Waterloo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Star at 1214 Franklin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waterloo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.14
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.60
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.60
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
