Here’s the cheapest gas in Waterloo Saturday

(WATERLOO, IA) According to Waterloo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Star at 1214 Franklin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waterloo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Murphy USA 518 Brandilynn Blvd, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 400 W Ridgeway Ave, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 3301 Greyhound Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.21

Casey's 5908 Nordic Dr, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.19

Casey's 1225 Fountains Way, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.