Here’s the cheapest gas in Marysville Saturday

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Marysville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Shell at 3702 Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marysville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX 2000 W Marine View Dr, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ --

NEX 13904 45Th Ave Ne, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ --

Econogas 1034 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

USA Gasoline 8820 34Th Ave Ne, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Fred Meyer 9917 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.85

Donna's Truck Stop 3104 116Th St Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.