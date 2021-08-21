Cancel
Marysville, WA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Marysville Saturday

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bYofIxX00

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Marysville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Shell at 3702 Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marysville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX

2000 W Marine View Dr, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$--

NEX

13904 45Th Ave Ne, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$--

Econogas

1034 State Ave, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--

USA Gasoline

8820 34Th Ave Ne, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Fred Meyer

9917 State Ave, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.85

Donna's Truck Stop

3104 116Th St Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.84
$3.99
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

