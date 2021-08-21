Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yuba City
(YUBA CITY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Yuba City, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 525 Colusa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5380 Lindhurst Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.09
$--
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$3.99
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
