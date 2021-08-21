Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Yuba City, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 525 Colusa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5380 Lindhurst Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 525 Colusa Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Mobil 248 Bridge St, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.55 $ --

Econo Gas 704 10Th St, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Kwik Serv 1675 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Quick N Save 1780 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

College Villa Market 1947 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.