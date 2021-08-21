Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
 8 days ago
(YUBA CITY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Yuba City, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 525 Colusa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5380 Lindhurst Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair

525 Colusa Ave, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99

Mobil

248 Bridge St, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.55
$--

Econo Gas

704 10Th St, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.99

Kwik Serv

1675 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09

Quick N Save

1780 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

College Villa Market

1947 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

