Save up to $0.28 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Statesville

(STATESVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Statesville, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 155 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Sheetz at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 155 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ --

Pump-N-Shop 225 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Quality Mart 605 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Gas House 1030 Salisbury Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Ingles 718 Sullivan Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Exxon 131 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.