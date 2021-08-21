Cancel
Video Games

Nintendo will release a new Switch Lite with Dialga and Palkia line art

By Rachel Kaser
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has revealed it’s making a special version of the Nintendo Switch Lite to accompany the release of its latest mainline Pokémon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This special version of the console will be released on November 5, two weeks before the games are released on November 19, and it’ll cost $200. It’s supposedly available for pre-order in the UK, though not in the US.

