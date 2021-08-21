Gas savings: The cheapest station in Johnstown
(JOHNSTOWN, PA) According to Johnstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, GetGo at 358 Goucher St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
