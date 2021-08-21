Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Johnstown

Posted by 
Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cW5wQ_0bYofEQd00

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) According to Johnstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GetGo at 358 Goucher St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

GetGo

358 Goucher St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Sunoco

977 Franklin St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Scoofies

1257 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

BP

2431 Franklin Street, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

WG Satterlee & Sons

300 Parkhill Dr, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.63

Martin's

1859 William Penn Ave , Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown, PA
74
Followers
189
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Johnstown, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Haynes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy