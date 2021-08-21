Gas savings: The cheapest station in Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) According to Johnstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GetGo at 358 Goucher St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

GetGo 358 Goucher St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Sunoco 977 Franklin St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Scoofies 1257 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

BP 2431 Franklin Street, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

WG Satterlee & Sons 300 Parkhill Dr, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Martin's 1859 William Penn Ave , Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.