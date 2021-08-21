Cancel
Lebanon, PA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lebanon Saturday

Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 8 days ago
(LEBANON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Lebanon, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

USA Gas at 1 E Cumberland St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lasher's Garage at 812 Horseshoe Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lebanon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

USA Gas

1 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Walmart

1375 E Lehman St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

USA Gas

742 Walnut St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.27
$3.47
$--

USA

1999 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

Turkey Hill

298 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.54
$3.94
$--

Gulf

1201 Cumberland St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

