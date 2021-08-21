Here’s the cheapest gas in Lebanon Saturday

(LEBANON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Lebanon, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

USA Gas at 1 E Cumberland St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lasher's Garage at 812 Horseshoe Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lebanon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

USA Gas 1 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 1375 E Lehman St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

USA Gas 742 Walnut St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

USA 1999 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Turkey Hill 298 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ --

Gulf 1201 Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.