Here’s the cheapest gas in Lebanon Saturday
(LEBANON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Lebanon, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
USA Gas at 1 E Cumberland St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lasher's Garage at 812 Horseshoe Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lebanon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.27
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.54
$3.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
