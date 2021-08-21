Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 8 days ago
(HARRISONBURG, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Harrisonburg area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1830 Reservoir St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Pit Stop Automotive at 315 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1830 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1942 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.35
$3.03

Walmart

171 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--

Liberty

764 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Royal

895 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Sheetz

798 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

