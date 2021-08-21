Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Harrisonburg area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1830 Reservoir St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Pit Stop Automotive at 315 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1830 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1942 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.03

Walmart 171 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Liberty 764 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Royal 895 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Sheetz 798 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.