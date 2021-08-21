Cancel
Saint George, UT

This is the cheapest gas in St George right now

Posted by 
St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yTQX_0bYofAtj00

(ST GEORGE, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the St George area offering savings of $1.02 per gallon.

Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1409 E St George Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.37.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St George area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

835 N 3050 E, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$3.65
$3.45

Shell

795 E 700 S, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.15
$3.65

Texaco

810 E St George Blvd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.25
$3.79

Fabulous Freddy’s

134 S River Rd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.85

Sinclair

567 S Valley View Dr, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.78
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.83
$4.08
$4.33
$--

Chevron

750 S Bluff St, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

