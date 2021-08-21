This is the cheapest gas in St George right now
(ST GEORGE, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the St George area offering savings of $1.02 per gallon.
Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1409 E St George Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.37.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St George area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.65
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.25
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.78
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.83
$4.08
$4.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
