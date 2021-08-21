This is the cheapest gas in St George right now

(ST GEORGE, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the St George area offering savings of $1.02 per gallon.

Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1409 E St George Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.37.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St George area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 835 N 3050 E, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.45

Shell 795 E 700 S, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Texaco 810 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

Fabulous Freddy’s 134 S River Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Sinclair 567 S Valley View Dr, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.78 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.83 $ 4.08 $ 4.33 $ --

Chevron 750 S Bluff St, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.