Rocky Mount gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rocky Mount area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 300 Tarrytown Cntr . Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fuel Doc at 1116 Cokey Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

CITGO 1001 N Church St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Tar Heel Mart 2320 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Grab N Go Mart 1530 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ --

Shell 770 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.66 $ 3.13

Shell 2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.