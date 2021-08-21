Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHotv_0bYof96F00

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rocky Mount area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 300 Tarrytown Cntr . Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fuel Doc at 1116 Cokey Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.03

CITGO

1001 N Church St, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Tar Heel Mart

2320 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Grab N Go Mart

1530 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.58
$--

Shell

770 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.66
$3.13

Shell

2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.79
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
144
Followers
185
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Traffic
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy