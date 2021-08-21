Cancel
Rogers, AR

Rogers gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Rogers Voice
 8 days ago
(ROGERS, AR) According to Rogers gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 810 W Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2000 Promenade Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rogers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

810 W Walnut St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.87

Murphy USA

1817 S 8Th St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.34
$2.82

Murphy USA

2112 W Walnut St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.02
$3.46
$2.85

Walmart to Go

1300 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.87
$3.02
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3400 Sw I St, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1803 E Central Ave, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

