Rogers gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ROGERS, AR) According to Rogers gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 810 W Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2000 Promenade Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rogers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 810 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Murphy USA 1817 S 8Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 2.82

Murphy USA 2112 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.02 $ 3.46 $ 2.85

Walmart to Go 1300 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.87 $ 3.02 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3400 Sw I St, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1803 E Central Ave, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.