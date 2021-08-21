Rogers gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ROGERS, AR) According to Rogers gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 810 W Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2000 Promenade Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rogers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.34
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.02
$3.46
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.87
$3.02
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
