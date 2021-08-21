Cancel
Dover, DE

This is the cheapest gas in Dover right now

Posted by 
Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bYof7Kn00

(DOVER, DE) Gas prices vary across in the Dover area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Depot at 595 Forrest St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wawa at 1450 Forrest Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Depot

595 Forrest St, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Dover Express

131 Saulsbury Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

1572 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.24
$--

Speedway

31 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.30
$3.45
$3.29

AAFES

421 Atlantic St, Dover AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.15
$3.51
$3.29

US Gas

505 S Bay Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.39
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

