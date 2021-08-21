This is the cheapest gas in Dover right now

(DOVER, DE) Gas prices vary across in the Dover area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Depot at 595 Forrest St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wawa at 1450 Forrest Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Depot 595 Forrest St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dover Express 131 Saulsbury Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1572 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.24 $ --

Speedway 31 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.30 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

AAFES 421 Atlantic St, Dover AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.15 $ 3.51 $ 3.29

US Gas 505 S Bay Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.