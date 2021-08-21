Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Leesburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Leesburg Gas & Go 344 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Liberty 2 Harrison St Se, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Exxon 148 Catoctin Circle Se, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.15

Exxon 104 W Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 502 S King St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.