Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Leesburg

Posted by 
Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNlk1_0bYof6S400

(LEESBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Leesburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.35
$--

Leesburg Gas & Go

344 E Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.59
$2.99

Liberty

2 Harrison St Se, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.15

Exxon

148 Catoctin Circle Se, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.15

Exxon

104 W Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

502 S King St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leesburg Digest

Leesburg Digest

Leesburg, VA
40
Followers
195
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
Leesburg, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy