Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntington Saturday

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Huntington, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 432 Private Dr 288. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Sheetz at 740 6Th Ave Huntington Wv 25701, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 432 Private Dr 288, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.06 $ --

Sunoco 1006 Washington Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Lulu Mart 1353 Madison Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2424 Adams Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 3905 16Th Street Rd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Walmart 3329 Us-60, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.