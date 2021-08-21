Save $0.37 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Goldsboro area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon.

Circle K at 2035 Us-70 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Triangle at 101 W Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Goldsboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 2035 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.00 $ 3.41 $ 3.17

Sam's Club 2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Murphy Express 103 Nc-581 N, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.16

Circle K 453 Buck Swamp Rd, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.04 $ 3.45 $ --

Handy Mart 2830 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ --

Circle K 901 W Grantham St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.04 $ 3.45 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.