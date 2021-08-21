Saint Cloud gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Saint Cloud, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stop N Go at 2715 Clearwater Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 328 5Th Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stop N Go 2715 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.09

First Fuel Bank 1701 Division St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.10 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.20

First Fuel Bank 625 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.10 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.20

First Fuel Bank 3110 7Th St N, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

Costco 3636 2Nd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

Sam's Club 207 Cr-120, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.13 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.