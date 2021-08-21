Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Saint Cloud gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz5Wl_0bYof2vA00

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Saint Cloud, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stop N Go at 2715 Clearwater Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 328 5Th Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stop N Go

2715 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.25
$3.09

First Fuel Bank

1701 Division St, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.24
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.20

First Fuel Bank

625 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.24
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.20

First Fuel Bank

3110 7Th St N, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.20

Costco

3636 2Nd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.13
$--

Sam's Club

207 Cr-120, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.13
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St Cloud Updates

St Cloud Updates

St Cloud, MN
50
Followers
98
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Cloud Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Gasbuddy Stop N Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy