Janesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(JANESVILLE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Janesville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
BP at 951 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 650 Midland Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Janesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.74
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.54
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
