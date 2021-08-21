Janesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(JANESVILLE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Janesville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

BP at 951 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 650 Midland Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Janesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 951 N Washington St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Woodman's 2819 N Lexington Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 254 E Memorial Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Mobil 1009 N Washington St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

CITGO 2615 Milton Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ --

CITGO 1620 W Us-14, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.