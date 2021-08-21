Cancel
Janesville, WI

Janesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Janesville News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bYof12R00

(JANESVILLE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Janesville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

BP at 951 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 650 Midland Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Janesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

951 N Washington St, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Woodman's

2819 N Lexington Dr, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Kwik Trip

254 E Memorial Dr, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--

Mobil

1009 N Washington St, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.74
$3.15

CITGO

2615 Milton Ave, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.54
$--

CITGO

1620 W Us-14, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.54
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Janesville News Watch

Janesville, WI
ABOUT

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

