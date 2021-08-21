Cancel
Rome, GA

This is the cheapest gas in Rome right now

Rome Today
 8 days ago
(ROME, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rome area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Coastal at 610 Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

1321 Redmond Rd, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.89

Exxon

2995 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.58
$--

Exxon

3070 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.58
$3.00

Hi-Tech

500 Burnett Ferry Rd, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

CITGO

2342 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Smart Mart

401 E 2Nd Ave , Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

