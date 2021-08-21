Cancel
Braves recall William Contreras, place Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves announced Saturday morning that they have recalled catcher William Contreras from Gwinnett and placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list. Contreras will be with the team for Saturday’s game in Baltimore. This will be Contreras’ first appearance on the big league roster since July 5. He...

