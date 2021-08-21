Cancel
Conway, AR

Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Conway

Conway Daily
 8 days ago
(CONWAY, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Conway area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Unbranded at 200 S Harkrider St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kum & Go at 4095 Prince St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Unbranded

200 S Harkrider St, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.88

Sam's Club

1250 S Amity Rd, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$3.04
$2.86

Conway Food Store

1509 Dave Ward Dr, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

1655 Dave Ward Dr, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.89
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2164 Harkrider St, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.47
$2.99

Gulf

1305 E Oak St, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Conway Daily

Conway, AR
With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

