Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Conway

(CONWAY, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Conway area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Unbranded at 200 S Harkrider St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kum & Go at 4095 Prince St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Unbranded 200 S Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

Sam's Club 1250 S Amity Rd, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 2.86

Conway Food Store 1509 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 1655 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2164 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Gulf 1305 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.