Save $0.45 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) According to Victoria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 9202 N Navarro St. Regular there was listed at $2.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.86 at Valero at 6007 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 9202 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 1505 E Rio Grande St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

Exxon 5906 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.74 $ 3.03 $ 2.72

H-E-B 6106 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Mobil 5101 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 2.69

VP Racing Fuels 112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.