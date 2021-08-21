Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) According to Jonesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to QT at 613 W Nettleton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.97

Exxon 3511 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Sam's Club 405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.02 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 1807 E Highland Dr, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.08 $ 3.42 $ --

Murphy USA 1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy Express 1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.37 $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.