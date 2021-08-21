Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jonesboro

Posted by 
Jonesboro News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArRf0_0bYoeuAQ00

(JONESBORO, AR) According to Jonesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to QT at 613 W Nettleton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.97

Exxon

3511 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$--

Sam's Club

405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$3.02
$2.97

Murphy USA

1807 E Highland Dr, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.08
$3.42
$--

Murphy USA

1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy Express

1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.37
$3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
148
Followers
199
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

