This is the cheapest gas in Pocatello right now

(POCATELLO, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pocatello area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Chevron at 1319 Bench Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 305 W Quinn Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Conoco 1440 N Main St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.66 $ 3.96 $ 4.26 $ 3.90 card card $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 4.31 $ 3.95

Sinclair 2167 E Center St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.73 card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.