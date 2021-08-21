Here’s the cheapest gas in Anderson Saturday

(ANDERSON, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Anderson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

McClure at 4976 E In-32 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McClure at 3303 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

McClure 4976 E In-32, Chesterfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

BP 114 W 8Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.29

Marathon 1825 Meridian St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.62 $ --

Conoco 803 S Madison Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.36 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Marathon 925 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pay Less 3050 Meridian St , Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.