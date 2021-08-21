Cancel
Anderson, IN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Anderson Saturday

Anderson Today
 8 days ago
(ANDERSON, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Anderson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

McClure at 4976 E In-32 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McClure at 3303 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

McClure

4976 E In-32, Chesterfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.85
$--

BP

114 W 8Th St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.60
$3.29

Marathon

1825 Meridian St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.62
$--

Conoco

803 S Madison Ave, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.36
$3.65
$3.25

Marathon

925 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Pay Less

3050 Meridian St , Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices
