Bismarck, ND

Bismarck gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

Bismarck News Watch
 8 days ago
(BISMARCK, ND) According to Bismarck gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.42 at Cenex at 1160 W Divide Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$2.69

Costco

1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.48
$2.69

Stamart

3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.17
$3.67
$3.19

ARCO

1740 Airport Rd, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Simonson

1011 E Main Ave, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$3.62
$3.19

Little Dukes

1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bismarck, ND
With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Traffic
