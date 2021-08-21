Bismarck gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

(BISMARCK, ND) According to Bismarck gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.42 at Cenex at 1160 W Divide Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Costco 1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 2.69

Stamart 3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.17 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

ARCO 1740 Airport Rd, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Simonson 1011 E Main Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.19

Little Dukes 1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.