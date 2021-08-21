Cancel
Dothan, AL

Dothan gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

Posted by 
Dothan Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bYoeqdW00

(DOTHAN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Dothan, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3871 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3090 Denton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3871 W Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.22
$2.89

Marathon

3301 W Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3376 West Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.52
$2.93

Flying J

2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.63
$--

Murphy USA

3370 S Oates St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.96

Sam's Club

3440 Ross Clark Circle Nw, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.04
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

