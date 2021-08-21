Dothan gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon
(DOTHAN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Dothan, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3871 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3090 Denton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.52
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.04
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0