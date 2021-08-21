Dothan gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(DOTHAN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Dothan, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3871 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3090 Denton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3871 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Marathon 3301 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3376 West Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.93

Flying J 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.18 $ 3.63 $ --

Murphy USA 3370 S Oates St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Sam's Club 3440 Ross Clark Circle Nw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.