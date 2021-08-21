Oshkosh gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

(OSHKOSH, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Oshkosh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot at 5724 Green Valley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1090 N Washburn St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot 5724 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.38 $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.45 $ --

Mobil 305 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 2500 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.46 $ --

Marathon 1320 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Fleet Farm 177 N Washburn St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

Mobil 1801 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.