Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

 8 days ago
(OSHKOSH, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Oshkosh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot at 5724 Green Valley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1090 N Washburn St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot

5724 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.00
$3.38
$--
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.45
$--

Mobil

305 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

2500 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.46
$--

Marathon

1320 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.45
$--

Fleet Farm

177 N Washburn St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.49
$3.74
$3.14

Mobil

1801 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.27
$3.57
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

