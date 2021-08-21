Oshkosh gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon
(OSHKOSH, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Oshkosh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot at 5724 Green Valley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1090 N Washburn St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.00
$3.38
$--
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.49
$3.74
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.27
$3.57
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
