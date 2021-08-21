Here’s the cheapest gas in Eau Claire Saturday

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Eau Claire, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Woodman's at 2855 Woodman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 5872 33Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Woodman's 2855 Woodman Dr, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Kwik Trip 108 W Madison St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Holiday 539 Water St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Holiday 2230 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Holiday 1731 Brackett Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 2515 Patton St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.