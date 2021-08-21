Here’s the cheapest gas in Binghamton Saturday
(BINGHAMTON, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Binghamton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.
Gulf at 1065 Upper Front St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 267 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Binghamton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$3.05
$3.34
$3.44
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.25
$3.35
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.48
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.10
$3.35
$3.55
$3.23
|card
card$3.16
$3.41
$3.61
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$--
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
