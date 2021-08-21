Here’s the cheapest gas in Binghamton Saturday

(BINGHAMTON, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Binghamton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

Gulf at 1065 Upper Front St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 267 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Binghamton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

K & P Mart 198 Robinson St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ --

Sunoco 684 Conklin Rd, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2 Industrial Park Dr, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.54

Sunoco 3225 E Main St, Endwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.29

Kwik Fill 200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.