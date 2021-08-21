Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Binghamton Saturday

Posted by 
Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLUJs_0bYoenEZ00

(BINGHAMTON, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Binghamton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

Gulf at 1065 Upper Front St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 267 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Binghamton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf

1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$3.05
$3.34
$3.44
$3.15

K & P Mart

198 Robinson St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.25
$3.35
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.35
$--

Sunoco

684 Conklin Rd, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

2 Industrial Park Dr, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.48
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.54

Sunoco

3225 E Main St, Endwell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.10
$3.35
$3.55
$3.23
card
card$3.16
$3.41
$3.61
$3.29

Kwik Fill

200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$--
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton, NY
With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

